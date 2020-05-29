Fulton police officer in stable condition after being hit by car

FULTON— A search is underway after a Fulton police officer was struck by a suspect vehicle and injured, according to a statement from the Callaway County Sheriff's Office.

Police were involved in a vehicle pursuit near the US Highway 54 — State Road F interchange in Fulton.

The pursuit continued until the suspect vehicle stopped on County Road 230. Two officers tried to detain the vehicle occupants, but the driver instead struck an officer.

Both officers fired shots at the suspect vehicle, which fled from the scene.

The officer hit by the vehicle was stabilized at the scene and transported to a local hospital, where they remain in stable condition.

The suspect vehicle was found abandoned by responded officers on State Route KK. The suspects are a white man with a goatee and a white woman, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Citizens in the area are advised to lock their homes and vehicles and immediately report any suspicious activity to 911.