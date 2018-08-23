Fulton police officer injured in fireworks incident
FULTON - A Fulton police officer was seriously injured in a fireworks incident, according to a Facebook post from the police department.
Police said in the post Officer Tommy Barker has been with the department for 10 years, and has worked as a field training officer and a tactical team member.
We will continue to update this story as we gain more information.
