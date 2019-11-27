Fulton police officers ditch the razors for No-Shave November

FULTON - If you ran into the Fulton Police Department or other first responder agencies in Callaway County this November, you might have noticed something different: beards.

Some of the agencies participated in No-Shave November to raise money for Bright Futures Fulton.

Bright Futures Fulton is a community organization that helps children with basic needs like clothes, food, shoes and school supplies.

Most first responders in mid-Missouri are not allowed to grow a beard, but No-Shave November gives them a chance to do so.

Sergeant Reams with Fulton PD is the chair of Bright Futures Fulton and talked about its importance.

"Our goal is if we can meet the needs of these children, so that when they're at school, that they can actually have the basic needs to able to learn," Reams said.

The Fulton community also had the opportunity to help stopping by and donating money.

Reams said there was a lot of support from people around the community.

"Many like the beards. They like the change, they like to see officers be able to come out and in a way express themselves," he said.

The departments raised about 900 hundred dollars in November but now it's almost time for the beards to go.

The officers will have to shave their beards off on December 1 and said they will miss them.

"When you to have to shave a beard after a certain time it's not very much fun," Reams said.

"I have to say I do like the beard," another officer said.