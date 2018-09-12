Fulton Police Recover Stolen Property

FULTON - The Fulton Police Department has recovered large amounts of stolen property and are urging the public to report any stolen property.

The Department said during the week of August 18, it received numerous reports of burglaries and found items stolen after obtaining the warrants. The Department has stolen property ranging from yards, homes and even storage units after serving five search warrants.

Detective Jason Barnes listed various ways to not become a victim of the recent robberies

"Be aware," Barnes said. "Go ahead and check their belongings, see if they're missing anything, on top of that make sure they lock their residences. Keep an eye. If they have a storage unit or something, frequently go by and check out it to make sure it hasn't been broken into."

The Fulton Police Department said it urges the public to report any items that may be missing to a local law enforcement agency so it can try to recover the property.

If anyone in the Fulton area has noticed missing belongings, the Department urges them to call and look and see if it has the belongings.