Fulton Police Recover Stolen Property from a String of Burglaries

FULTON - The Fulton Police Department recovered stolen property from yards, homes and commercial storage units, after serving search warrants and a consent search.

The department said during the week of August 18, police received reports of numerous burglaries.

Fulton police said it found multiple stolen items during a search, which led to another search where it recovered narcotics, cash and stolen property. It said some of the property may have come from places where owners are unaware things are missing.

The Fulton Police Department said it urges the public to report any items that may be missing to a local law enforcement agency so it can try to recover the property.

The investigation was ongoing on Tuesday and was being handled by the Fulton Police Department, Callaway County Sheriff's Department and the MUSTANG Drug Task Force.