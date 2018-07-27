Fulton police rescue about 80 animals from home

FULTON - Police rescued around 80 animals from a home in the 600 block of Grand Avenue in Fulton Thursday.

Acting on a tip, Police Chief Steve Myers said, officers rescued chickens, hedgehogs, dogs, hamsters, pigeons, rabbits, quail, lambs, guinea pigs, guineas, snakes and unhatched eggs.

Myers said the animals will be taken to a shelter to get the care they need.

Police cited 50-year-old Fulton resident Melissa Baxter for animal abuse and neglect.