Fulton Police Respond to Shots Fired Early Saturday Morning

FULTON - The Fulton Police Department responded to a report of shots fired early Saturday morning.

According to the police report, officers responded to the report around 2:46 a.m. When they arrived, they found 14 empty shell casings and one live round in the 300 block of West 9th Street.

Police say a 34-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to Callaway Hospital. He was later transferred to University Hospital via ambulance and released after doctors treated his gunshot wound.

Police do not have a description of the suspect(s) at this time. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Fulton Police Department at 573-592-3100.