Fulton Police say storage unit break-ins on the rise

1 day 2 hours 40 minutes ago Wednesday, October 24 2018 Oct 24, 2018 Wednesday, October 24, 2018 5:47:00 PM CDT October 24, 2018 in News
By: Evan Dodson, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

FULTON – Fulton Police Department has received several complaints recently of people breaking into storage units and stealing what’s inside.

The police department said it’s gotten between 20 to 30 reports of thieves breaking in to storage units around town since August of this year.

“People go in to their storage units, and stuff is missing from them and the locks are broken,” Fulton Police Department Detective Brandi Mintle said.

She said thieves are cutting the pad locks on the doors of the storage units, and breaking the latches to get inside. She said one resident recently reported seeing several locks on the ground outside of storage units.

Mintle said the thieves are targeting storage units all around town.

KOMU 8 talked to three Fulton storage unit owners, and two said they haven’t had any issues with break-ins with their units. The owner of Handy Self Storage, Dave Kern, said he hasn’t heard of this happening with his units in years. Kettle Storage’s owner told KOMU 8 he hasn’t experienced a break-in with his units in 15 years. However, the owner of 54 Storage declined to comment on the issue.

Kern said people who rent his storage units are liable if anything is stolen from the unit. He said all tenants sign a lease, and this is clearly stated in the lease.

Sarah Sparks owns Westside Storage of Fulton. She said she's installed security cameras to help secure the units. She also the units are locked inside a gate each night, for extra protection. 

Mintle said there are ways people can help prevent thieves from breaking in to their storage units. She said some people neglect full storage units for months at a time, which can be an issue.

“Check your storage units frequently, keep an inventory list of what you have in your unit with the approximate values of them,” she said.

She also said people who rent storage units should make sure they have current contact information for the owners of the units.

Mintle said there are no suspects yet, but the department is still investigating the issue. She said if anyone has information on any suspects or suspicious activity near storage units to call Fulton Police Department at (573) 592-3100.

More News

Grid
List

Residents offer opinions on proposed Hinkson Creek Trail extension
Residents offer opinions on proposed Hinkson Creek Trail extension
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation held a public input meeting regarding a proposed extension of the Hinkson Creek Trail... More >>
48 minutes ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 7:39:00 PM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Columbia parents concerned about kindergartner-teacher ratio
Columbia parents concerned about kindergartner-teacher ratio
COLUMBIA - There are 52 kindergartners at New Haven Elementary, split between two teachers and parents are not happy about... More >>
49 minutes ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 7:38:00 PM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

3 people shot in Jefferson City
3 people shot in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Three people were shot in the 800 block of Montana Street in Jefferson City on Thursday, police... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 5:55:00 PM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad questions Hawley's loyalties
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad questions Hawley's loyalties
COLUMBIA - Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley continues to face attacks for his stance on the Affordable Care Act. ... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 4:01:00 PM CDT October 25, 2018 in Target 8

Columbia man attacked with ax
Columbia man attacked with ax
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man said he was attacked with an ax on the porch of his home late Wednesday... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Texts to voters purportedly from Trump roil Kansas election
Texts to voters purportedly from Trump roil Kansas election
TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas election officials are reviewing text messages claiming to be from President Donald Trump and telling residents... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 2:51:56 PM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Columbia Police Department plans to test new restraining device
Columbia Police Department plans to test new restraining device
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department will be field testing a new restraining device after evaluating it on Thursday. ... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 2:21:00 PM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Family, friends said car crash victim "felt like home"
Family, friends said car crash victim "felt like home"
COLUMBIA - The family and friends of the Columbia native who died in a car crash Saturday night are preparing... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Authorities find 2 packages intended for Biden as manhunt ensues
Authorities find 2 packages intended for Biden as manhunt ensues
(CNN) -- Authorities have now found two packages addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden that are similar in appearance... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 1:46:00 PM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Police: Flurry of activity at missing child's home not connected to search
Police: Flurry of activity at missing child's home not connected to search
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department is searching for a child who went missing from his home Thursday... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 9:54:00 AM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Sedalia man indicted for illegal gun possession
Sedalia man indicted for illegal gun possession
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grand jury has indicted a man for illegally possessing guns. Timothy Cota, 26 of... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 8:51:00 AM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with statutory rape
Jefferson City man charged with statutory rape
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors filed a statutory rape charge on Tuesday against a man accused of having sex with a... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 8:45:00 AM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Federal grand jury indicts man for selling methamphetamine
Federal grand jury indicts man for selling methamphetamine
JEFFERSON CITY - A man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for distributing methamphetamine and illegally possessing nine... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 8:37:00 AM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Man arrested for illegally selling firearms to convicted felon
Man arrested for illegally selling firearms to convicted felon
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grand jury indicted a former U.S. district courthouse worker on three counts of selling guns... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 8:16:00 AM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Mailed pipe bombs spread fear, officials say there may be more
Mailed pipe bombs spread fear, officials say there may be more
(CNN) -- With every intercepted pipe bomb , fear spread from New York to Washington, Florida, Delaware and California. The... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 7:44:00 AM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Hawley and McCaskill prep for another debate
Hawley and McCaskill prep for another debate
KANSAS CITY - Senator Claire McCaskill and Attorney General Josh Hawley are prepping for today's debate in Kansas City. ... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 6:45:00 AM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Jayhawks coach Self denies ever offering improper benefits
Jayhawks coach Self denies ever offering improper benefits
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas basketball coach Bill Self emphatically denied Wednesday night that members of his staff ever offered... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 6:36:00 AM CDT October 25, 2018 in News

Cole County Health Department celebrates move into new facility
Cole County Health Department celebrates move into new facility
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Health Department has moved to a new facility off Truman Boulevard and will celebrate... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, October 25 2018 Oct 25, 2018 Thursday, October 25, 2018 6:24:00 AM CDT October 25, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 51°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9pm 49°
10pm 48°
11pm 47°
12am 47°