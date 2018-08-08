Fulton police searching for burglary suspect

FULTON - Police have found an alleged burglar after searching for hours Tuesday.

Harley Walls is accused of breaking into a house and threatening to kill two people inside.

Authorities said Walls broke into a home on Hawk Lake Drive on Monday. The two people in the house say he threatened to kill them with a knife. He fled on foot after police officers arrived.

The Fulton Police Department said in a release someone called them when they saw Walls at a gas station. Officers took him into custody without incident.

Walls was taken to Callaway County Jail for suspicion of burglary in the first degree, domestic assault in the second degree, assault in the second degree, armed criminal action and second-degree property damage. He is being held with no bond.