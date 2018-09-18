Fulton police: Shots fired suspect captured after foot chase

FULTON - The Fulton Police Department said a manhunt ended Saturday evening when they captured the suspect in a shots fired case.

A news release said Jerry D. Roberts was taken into custody by a Callaway County Sheriff's deputy. The statement said Roberts was located on Vine street and fled the deputy on foot, but was eventually captured near his home in the 500 block of Grand Avenue.

That's where the shots fired call originated around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said Roberts stole a gun from his roommate and fired it after a verbal altercation, but did not strike anything and fled before authorities arrived.

Neighbors told KOMU 8 News their block was peaceful before Roberts moved in.

"This area was like Mayberry," one neighbor said. "I used to leave my doors unlocked and come home to fresh baked pies on the windowsill after work."

The neighbor said he has purchased a gun of his own after the first of several incidents involving Roberts.

"It hasn't been the same since he moved in," the neighbor said. "He and his girlfriend are always arguing. It's just been trouble lately."

Roberts' Facebook page had a post saying, "Still had a good night even after dealing with the police two times tonight... lol, told you b****** I'll die for mine and I did it sober, don't catch me f***** up, you won't live to see no more."

Sgt. Crystal Kent of the Fulton Police Department said Roberts at that point still had the gun and could be dangerous.