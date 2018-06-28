Fulton Police stop would-be armed robbers

FULTON - Two suspects who police said nearly robbed a Fulton business Sunday were still being held at the Callaway County Jail Monday.

Fulton Police stopped a potential armed robbery early Sunday morning just before the would-be attackers attempted to rob a Fulton business. Police didn't say what business the two nearly robbed.

Officers arrested Michael Arnold and Ash Short of Ohio for first degree attempted robbery.

A Fulton Police spokesperson said police were investigating suspicious activity at a local business when they discovered the suspects. Officers said the subjects were in the process of attempting to rob the business with a knife.