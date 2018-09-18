Fulton police take a man into custody after street chase

FULTON – Police took a 31-year-old man into custody after a street chase.

A citizen gave the Fulton Police Department information on Monday that Chance Garriott from Fulton was in the area of Westminster and Crestwood. Garriott had a probation violation warrant from a weapons offense charge.

Garriott attempted to flee in his minivan when an officer approached him. Officers pursued him onto W. 13th Street. His vehicle eventually stopped, but he ignored commands to surrender. The police removed him from the vehicle and took him into custody.

Garriott was taken to the Callaway County Jail with no bond. He was charged was two counts of first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, felony resisting arrest, and numerous traffic charges in addition to the probation violation warrant.