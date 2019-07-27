Fulton police warn of counterfeit money scam

COLUMBIA — Fulton police said Friday people should be wary of people coming to their door and asking for change.

Officers received reports of an unknown person or people coming to residents' doors asking for change for a $100 bill, according to a Facebook post by the Fulton Missouri Police Department.

Police said if the person or people come to residents' doors, they should refuse to make change. The bills are reportedly counterfeit. Officers said people should report them to the police immediately with any identifying details they have.