Fulton Potato Chip Plant Damaged by Fire

FULTON (AP) - A potato chip plant in Fulton will remained closed for the rest of the week after a brief fire caused some damage but no injuries.

The fire at Backer's Potato Chips on Tuesday apparently began when oil clogged a heat exchanger and caught fire. Plant manager Bill Metz told The Fulton Sun the plant has two heat exchangers, which are the size of a firetruck, that pair with two cookers to make the chips.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and said the damage was mostly from smoke.

Metz said about 10 employees were inside the building when the fire broke out. Backer's has about 100 employees and most were not at work because of Tuesday's snowstorm.