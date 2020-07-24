Fulton Public Schools announce 'Return to Learn' plan

FULTON - The Fulton Public School released its 'Return to Learn' plan on Friday morning. Its goal? Return to in-person learning as a district.

"The past several months have brought uncertainty and hardship for many of our families," the release said. "Throughout this next year, many things will remain uncertain but one thing remains the same, we will make all decisions with our student’s health, safety, and education in mind."

In-person classes start August 26, and virtual classes start August 24, according to the district's website.

Virtual education via Launch

Parents can enroll their students in virtual education if they don't feel comfortable sending them to in-person schooling. Families have to apply for Launch by August 10, according to the release.

Students that have been approved for Launch will begin on August 24 and will have until September 1 to transfer back to in-person classes.