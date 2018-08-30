Fulton Public Schools self-reports federal law violations

FULTON, Mo. (AP) - Fulton Public Schools has self-reported federal law violations that administrators believe were committed when students were asked personal questions during an activity recently in a Fulton Middle School physical education class.

The Fulton Sun reports that the school district initiated a plan to address the violations Tuesday. Students in the class were read various statements about their identity. If the statement applied to a student's life, he or she stepped forward in a line, according to activity materials provided by the district.

Under federal law, students cannot be required to "submit a survey, analysis or evaluation that reveals information" regarding areas including political affiliations, mental problems, sex behavior or attitudes, religious affiliations, or income.

The violations were reported to Family Policy Compliance Office of the U.S. Department of Education.

Superintendent Jacque Cowherd apologized March 23 in an email to parents about the survey which some deemed inappropriate.