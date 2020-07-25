Fulton Public Schools to announce reopening plan Friday

FULTON — Fulton Public Schools is set to announce its reopening plan to faculty and families Friday.

The decision will come out through the school messenger system, according to Karen Snethen, Director of Public Relations for the district. She said the reopening plan will also be posted to the website and Facebook page.

This plan will determine whether Fulton students will be learning in person, online, or a combination of both for the upcoming school year.

Sarah Sparks, a mother of a fifth grader at Bush Elementary School, said she hopes the district gives parents and students a choice of learning styles.

“I hope that the reopening plan gives us a choice," Sparks said. "The reason I feel that way is because I know it is a very divisive topic and people have very strong opinions one way or the other."

She said her son is not a great remote learner and would prefer to be in-person with a teacher. However, she said she and her husband plan to wait to see the COVID-19 numbers and hear learning plans before deciding what her son will do this coming school year.

"You know, a lot of parents work," Sparks said. "So, it's not even an option to do online."

According to the Fulton Sun, Fulton Public Schools put out a survey to gauge how parents felt about reopening plans. Almost 30 percent of parents said they were "completely comfortable" with their children returning to the classroom. The other 70.5 percent selected some form of discomfort at the idea of their students returning.

Fulton has not yet passed a mask mandate, but Sparks said if schools reopen, her son will be wearing a mask to school, regardless if other students are.

It's unclear whether Fulton Public Schools will put extra precautions in place if they do return to in-person learning this year.