Fulton Public Schools to begin bond issue open forums

FULTON - Fulton Public Schools will begin a series of open forums Friday discussing an April bond issue.

The meetings, the first of which takes place at Fulton Middle School, is intended to inform the community on the $27.5 million bond issue, which gets voted on in April.

The superintendent of the district, Dr. Jacque Cowherd, said the district is simply out of room for all its students and staff.

Among the plans to expand the district include 12 new kindergarten classrooms in a new facility next to the Fulton Early Childhood Center, a new middle school wing that would hold 8 new classrooms, and a new gym at the high school.

Voters will decide on the bond issue in the general municipal election on April 7th, but the school district wants to communicate why the bond is important before voters go to the polls.

"We started working on (the bond issue) about a year ago, and the impact to kids is that we're out of space," Cowherd said.

If the district can't get the votes necessary to pass the bond, he said school will of course continue, but they'll have to find other options, and the impact would still be noticeable.

"We're still going to have overcrowded classrooms, not enough parking, and not enough gym space, and we'll have some areas that won't be renovated," Cowherd said.

The first meeting Friday is one of 6 that will take place between February 7th and March 4th, and one will be held at each Fulton school.