Fulton Residents Rallied to Save Job at Hospital

FULTON - When officials at the Fulton State Hospital learned that they would have to cut almost 270 jobs they were stunned. Chief Operating Officer Marty Martin-Forman spent the months trying to find creative ways to hold on to the jobs, all the while with the city of Fulton rallying to find a safety net in case it wasn't possible.



"The chamber of commerce was involved," she said. "The banks were involved, the Fulton Area Development, when they heard how many jobs we were going to lose they called me and they said, what can we do?"



Commerce Executive Director Nancy Lewis says she, and everyone else in the community, helped out because of the strong ties the hospital has to the area and it's history.



"Those jobs have been here for 150 years, Lewis said. "And it's very important to the community to keep those jobs."



Patients from two other facilities are moving to the hospital, which is part of the reason why they are able to save almost all of the jobs in question.