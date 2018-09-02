Fulton Residents Walk to Support Suicide Prevention

FULTON- Fulton held its second annual "Out of the Darkness" community walk at the Fulton State Hospital Sunday to raise funds to support suicide prevention.

City Council member Lowe Cannell announced Sunday that the week of September 8th marks the official Suicide Prevention Week in Fulton.

The money raised from the event will go to fund a Mid-Missouri chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Organizers of the event say there are 38,000 suicides committed in America every year.

Many volunteers at the event had struggled with losing someone to suicide themselves. Melody Seiger, who organized the walk, lost her mother to suicide when she was a teenager. She said her experience was what motivated her to bring awareness to how to prevent suicide.

"I lost my mom to suicide when I was 16," Seiger said, "and I remember just really wanting to talk about it, and there wasn't a forum to talk about it here in Central Missouri. Twenty years ago it was supposed to be embarrassing, and I was supposed to just bury her and forget about it and act like nothing happened."

Dylan Patel, who is a member of "Safe Spaces"--a program created to help prevent suicide in schools--said his loss motivated him to help people dealing with a similar struggle.

"I've lost a loved one too. I lost my friend Blake, and it was really hard, but I like helping people, we all do, so that's what really got me," Patel said.

The Mid-Missouri chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention would fund education, research and community outreach programs across Mid-Missouri.