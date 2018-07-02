Fulton Residents Without Water
That was just last week. The latest main broke early this morning on Westminster Avenue, and marks the third time this month Sarah Buffington and her neighbors went without water.
Once water is restored, residents must boil it for 48 hours. For the Fulton Country Club, that's a lot of water.
"We've been keeping a lot of water on the stove boiling at all times, so everything we cook with we make sure it's sterilized and safe for our customers," said Bruce West of the Fulton Country Club.
The city of Fulton added two new water towers to improve water pressure for the residents, but with more pressure comes more problems. Each time the pressure increases in part of Fulton, the city waits for 24 hours to see if the pipes hold.
"All of the lines in the city are very old. What broke today was a cast iron line, so it's 50 to 60 years old," said Darrel Dunlap, superintendent of utilities.
As the lines break, the city will fix them until all the faulty lines are replaced. For residents like Buffington, they won't be fixed soon enough. The water's back on in Fulton now, but many areas are still under a 48 hour boil order. City officials encourage residents to report anything that looks like a water main break.
Once water is restored, residents must boil it for 48 hours. For the Fulton Country Club, that's a lot of water.
"We've been keeping a lot of water on the stove boiling at all times, so everything we cook with we make sure it's sterilized and safe for our customers," said Bruce West of the Fulton Country Club.
The city of Fulton added two new water towers to improve water pressure for the residents, but with more pressure comes more problems. Each time the pressure increases in part of Fulton, the city waits for 24 hours to see if the pipes hold.
"All of the lines in the city are very old. What broke today was a cast iron line, so it's 50 to 60 years old," said Darrel Dunlap, superintendent of utilities.
As the lines break, the city will fix them until all the faulty lines are replaced. For residents like Buffington, they won't be fixed soon enough. The water's back on in Fulton now, but many areas are still under a 48 hour boil order. City officials encourage residents to report anything that looks like a water main break.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - A worker at the construction site for the new high school got serious injuries Monday after a... More >>
in
COLE COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Conservation is looking for information about who is responsible for dumping dozens of... More >>
in
MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies from the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office arrested three people between Thursday and Saturday in drug-related searches.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Starting on Thursday, the Interpretative Center of the James C. Kirkpatrick State of Information Center will host... More >>
in
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Kansas City police officer fatally shot a man who charged at officers... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city council will start a grant to fund handicap accessible vehicles for a taxi service at Monday... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a key vote on President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, said... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - City council leaders are expected to approve the construction of four new bocce ball courts at its meeting... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for mid-Missouri. June is now on record as the 4th hottest since records... More >>
in
(CNN) -- An artificial ovary -- the female sex organ that produces eggs -- may soon be achievable, say Danish... More >>
in
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada began imposing tariffs Sunday on $12.6 billion in U.S. goods as retaliation for the Trump... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The creators behind shows like "Jersey Shore" and "Party Down South" are looking to create... More >>
in
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — While opioid related deaths continue to increase in Missouri, the growth rate is slowing down, according... More >>
in
MOBERLY - Starting Monday, the city of Moberly and all of Randolph County will allow golf carts and UTV's on... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County is seeing its number of municipalities drop after a village dissolved in April... More >>
in
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man who had been asked to leave a Boise apartment complex returned the next day... More >>
in
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will more than double the amount of water... More >>
in
TROY - Advocacy groups blocked highway lanes while protesting President Trump's immigration policies and the separation of families Saturday morning.... More >>
in