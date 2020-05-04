Fulton restaurant reopens with only outdoor seating

FULTON – Businesses across Missouri will reopen Monday at a limited capacity, but The Station in Fulton will open differently than most businesses on May 4.

For safety reasons, The Station will only open its outdoor seating. The tables are spaced out 9-12 feet apart with yellow tape on the sidewalk as an indicator.

The owner also plans to extensively clean throughout the day and have hand sanitizer for customers to use.

Tate said her father was recently in the ICU for health reasons and her youngest son has an immune deficiency. She wants to make sure she’s taking every precaution not only for her customers' safety, but also for the health of her family.

“We can’t just all get excited because we’re going to re-open. I mean...we want to be excited, but we have to understand that normal is different,” said Tate.

Before COVID-19 The Station sold drinks including alcoholic slushies and food, but now they only sell drinks.

The Station is owned by Keli Tate and her husband. The two are the sole workers, but during the spring, they normally hire on staff to help with their busy season. This year, that’s not the case. The pair even had to change the way they purchase their alcohol in order to make sales, which caused them to create a new drink menu.

“Because we are serving alcohol curbside to go, we had to invest in the 50 mL bottles. We’re mixing our drinks without the alcohol and then serving the packaged liquor in its original package,” she said.

Tate said she hopes her business can be a place people can feel safe and enjoy some time out of the house. For those who would like to stay home, The Station will continue to offer curbside pickup and to go orders.