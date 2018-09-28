Fulton Rock Garden Antique Barn Fest Celebrates More Than Fall

FULTON - Family-owned and operated Rock Garden Antique Barn kicked off its first fall fest Saturday in honor of Kenneth Means and to raise money for a family whose daughter has Cystic Fibrosis.

Rock Garden Antique Barn opened in July by David Means, Loretta Huber and Debbie Davis. "Grandpa" Kenneth Means recently passed away, and the family thought the festival was a great way to celebrate his life and his infamous recipe, as well as supporting Cystic Fibrosis.

"'We decided to host it for 'Lizzy's Lifesavers' for Cystic Fibrosis and in honor of Grandpa cooking the apple butter,'" Huber said. "We just welcome everybody on this beautiful day."

The Mean's store featured two stories of antiques, a hayride, merry-go-round, and a station for making apple butter.

An area was also set up for the Metz family, whose daughter Lizzy was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis in November. She is almost one year old.

Lizzy's mother said she is very grateful for the Means' family supporting her family's cause.

"We've made it a family mission to raise as much awareness as possible to help find a cure for this devastating disease, and the Means' family has opened their arms to us," Megan Metz said.

Lizzy has been hospitalized three times since her diagnosis, spending 20 days in the hospital this year. Metz said this is not stopping their fight.

"Right now we are thriving and doing very, very well," Metz said.

The Means said this is just the barn's first event. They already plan to host a "Christmas in the Barn" event.