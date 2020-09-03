Fulton Rotary Club organizes a food drive for senior citizens

FULTON- The Rotary Club of Fulton is organizing a food drive for seniors at The Callaway Senior Center.

Jan Reyes, community service chair for Fulton Rotary, said they want to do what they can to assist the senior center and help senior citizens.

“It is a vulnerable population that has been directly affected by the pandemic. Many of them are lonely and hungry," Reyes said.

The Center has served around 4,400 meals per month since the pandemic began, and the costs of those meals are starting to add up.

Meals for those at home are delivered once a week for those within city limit and every other week for those in the county.

President of the Senior Center Board Diane Watson said the visits to the homebound provide more than food.

“We try to raise their spirits, cheer them up, talk to them and give them something to look forward to.”

Non-perishable foods and other items can be donated between Sept. 14 and 18 at the front door of the senior center. In addition to dropping off supplies, donations may be made by ordering online from Sam's Club, Amazon or Walmart and having them shipped to the Callaway Senior Center.

"The support received from our community is what will continue to see our center survive and continue to grow," Redman said.