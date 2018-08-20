Fulton Roundabout Construction Ahead Of Schedule

FULTON - City officials are excited that construction on a roundabout on Route O is running two weeks ahead of schedule.

"This is one of our major thoroughfares through the city of Fulton" said City Engineer Greg Hayes. "It's a valuable corridor to us and if we can get this done on time or even under time it would actually open the road back to the citizens and provide the flow through for businesses along the route."

In addition to replacing a traffic-light intersection with a roundabout, the bridges over Business 54 and Route O are being upgraded. There will also be upgrades to the sewer system.

"We just got through with one part of it, the sewer part of it and the next phase is getting the culverts in and the box covers in," said Bryant Gaines, one of the contractors. 'We've been very lucky. It hasn't rained a whole lot."

Rain also concerned Hayes.

"One day you could be two week ahead, the next thing you know we could have rain for a continuous week," said Hayes. "Next thing you know, you're one week behind on the project."

The construction also causes detours near the city center.

"The local residents in and around the city of Fulton, they know how to get around it," said Hayes. "They know there are many streets that are only a block or two away so it's not a big inconvenience."

For some businesses it is an convenience in terms of traffic flow in the stores. Hayes though says this will go away when the roundabout is completed among other improvements to the city.

"It's really opened up the area down there," said Hayes. "We think that when the people come to the City of Fulton it will be kind of a doormat before they get to the historic downtown area."

Construction is expected to finish in early December.