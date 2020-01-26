Fulton runners beat the cold at Hot Cocoa Hustle 5k

FULTON - About 20 Fulton YMCA members kicked the cold Saturday by bundling up and running in the 4th annual Hot Cocoa Hustle 5k.

The group of runners ran around the neighborhood near the YMCA, and finished up by treating themselves to some hot cocoa. The runners said it can be hard to find motivation to run in the winter, but group events like these help.

"We host it every January," Coordinator Amy Conway said. "The idea is to keep people active in the winter months. And get them out and hopefully get them to the 'Y', and there's hot cocoa at the end."

Some of the runners said the competition always make running in the winter worth it.

"We just like running or training," Emily and Patrick Knipe said. "We like it, we try to run at least a 5k every month all year long. And hopefully a half marathon in November."