Fulton's Holiday Open House gives local businesses a chance to shine

FULTON- With the holiday season fast approaching, the Fulton Brick District kicked off festivities this weekend with its annual Holiday Open House. Local businesses showcased fresh merchandise and revealed new deals during the two day event, giving people a chance to start their holiday shopping early.

Jana Rae Salmons, owner of Olive + Grace boutique, opened her store in August and was finally able to experience the Holiday Open House as a business owner after enjoying the festivities for several years.

"I can remember bringing my children down here as children, and they're all grown now, so it's been going on for a while," Salmons said.

This weekend was also the grand opening of Salmons' store, making it the perfect time to promote her new boutique. Though it had been open for a few months, several customers who found their way into her store didn't know she had opened up shop.

"For a new business, it was an excellent way to meet some folks in the community," Salmons said.

Salmons said for most of Friday there was standing room only in her store, and she sold out of a lot of inventory. She spent a good chunk of Saturday restocking her jewelry.

"It was the biggest sale day I've had so far this year," said Salmons.

The event, put together by the Brick District Association, had an array of evening activities, including horse-drawn carriages, appearances from Santa and Scrooge, and a Thanksgiving themed Turkey Strut. Businesses also competed in a window decoration competition to not only liven up the Brick District, but to show off any new products, too.

"I was able to hand out coupons for the rest of November, so that benefit is there for them. I know some of the merchants downtown had specials going on last night," Salmons said.

But more importantly, Salmons said the Holiday Open House created an encouraging atmosphere for local businesses to connect with each other and members of the Fulton community.

"The community comes together during that time and shows that Fulton has more to offer than the average small town, and part of that is because there's a lot of pride in Fulton and Callaway County, and it comes out when we have events like this."

The event will continue through Saturday depending on individual business' hours. For more information on local businesses in the Fulton area, you can browse their list of specialty shops on their website.