Fulton's Walgreens Plan Faces Opposition

Johnson also said the Walgreen plan follows zoning regulations and will be built in an area that will attract shoppers. However, those arguments don't satisfy some neighbors.

"We're coming to the point that we made our demands and we're not going to back down," said Karen Digh, who lives next to the proposed site. "We want to know in writing what's planned and we want signatures on [it]. We also want to hear from a Walgreens that actually committed to this specific site."

Digh also said her neighbors don't want the area developed commercially.

"Our position is that the city's job is to both encourage development and also protect its neighborhoods," she explained. "And that's really all we're asking here is for our neighborhood to be protected. We're not against development, we're not against Walgreens Corp."

Area residents also fear the development could lead to costly problems for local taxpayers, including traffic, stormwater runoff, noise, parking lot lights and lower property values.

The Fulton City Council voted 6-2 on Oct. 12 for first approval of the plan. However, if neighbors can persuade at least one more council member to vote against the plan, the city will have to postpone the development.