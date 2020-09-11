Fulton School Board discusses current school year

FULTON- The Fulton School Board met to discuss the current school year Wednesday night.

The meeting was held at Fulton High School.

Assistant Superintendent Dr. Chris Hubbach gave an update on the current learning process. He said 289 students are currently enrolled in virtual learning through the district.

"Counselors from each school are monitoring learning and engagement," Hubbach said. "It is possible from the 289 that additional students may opt to return to in person instruction."

Hubbach said the reasons for students coming back to school would be because "lack of participation or effectiveness."

"With 113 high school students enrolled in online learning, we are very concerned on credits toward graduation," Hubbach said.

District Superintendent Dr. Ty Crain started off by saying positive things about how this school year has gone so far.

"We are very excited, very pleased, with what we have accomplished so far," Crain said.

The district is still concerned about quarantine. He said they are working around it, and it is currently manageable.

"That is really the challenge we face right now," Crain said. "The thing that will really come and get us will be the staff."

That would be one of the reasons that the district would have to transition to online learning.

He gave kudos to everyone for making this possible.