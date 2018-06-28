Fulton School Board Seat Open to Applicants

FULTON - The Fulton School Board is accepting letters of interest to fill an empty seat. The board formally accepted Linda Davis' resignation Wednesday night.

According to Fulton Public School District policy, the school board will accept letters until Wednesday, February 15. The person appointed to Davis' seat will serve until an election in April 2013. The spot will then be a one year position.

(Photo courtesy of Fulton Public Schools)