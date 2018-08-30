Fulton school district recovers from hacking

FULTON - The Fulton School District is still recovering from a denial of service hack carried out by one of their students.

The Fulton Police Department announced Friday they arrested Austin Taylor Singleton, 17, who used a thumbdrive with malware to shut the system down.

Fulton Police received a call from Fulton High School advising someone hacked the district's computer network.

Through an investigation, the district's IT department traced the hacking back to a computer in one of the classrooms, where a student was confirmed being logged in on that computer at the time.

Fulton Superintendent Jacque Cowherd said they will prosecute Singleton in order to deter further attempts.

Singleton was arrested and charged with tampering with computer equipment, a class A misdemeanor.

Police said there was no release of any confidential information as a result of the hack.