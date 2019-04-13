Fulton schools prepare for active shooter situations

FULTON — Fulton Public Schools is trying something new to help save lives in case of a shooting.

Every classroom in the district is getting a bleeding control kit for teachers to use if a student is wounded.

“We’ve been through our active shooter training,” Superintendent Jacque Cowherd said. “But if you have a horrific accident or a shooting, before the EMTs and police can get there, what do you do next?”

With help from a grant and contributions from the Fulton Rotary Club, Callaway County EMS donated the kits to the district at no cost as part of the national “Stop the Bleed” initiative.

The campaign's goal is to “encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives,” the website says.

Kelly Drennan, a Callaway County EMS training officer, said resources are limited at the schools.

“This enables the teachers, if a child is injured in the classroom and we can’t get to them immediately, to care for that injury,” she said.

The bleeding kits contain items not found in basic first-aid kits, such as tourniquets, trauma shears, clotting agents and more.

“So they're not for normal cuts and scrapes,” Drennan said. “They're for a large wound.”

Every teacher in the district is trained to use the kits and other methods to keep students safe.

“It’s still a new territory,” Cowherd said. “But the other side of that coin is that teachers are there because they care about kids, so they're going to do what they have to do, and we're just giving them the tools to do that.”

Fulton's is the third school system to get bleeding control kits in Callaway County, after New Bloomfield and St. Peter’s. The EMS department hopes to bring them to every classroom in the county.