FULTON — Fulton scouts donated almost a ton of food to Callaway County non-profit SERVE, Inc. after spending the day outside of local grocery stores for the Scouting for Food event.
SERVE, Inc. food pantry leader Diane Henry said Cub Scouts Pack 52 and Boy Scouts of America Troops 50 and 250 brought 1,824 pounds of food to the organization, and they also raised some monetary donations as well.
"There are a lot of places that these folks could've been on a Saturday morning," Aaron White, Troop 50 scout master, said. "These young men could've been in any number of places, but they are here because they're committed to their community."
The groups spent time volunteering at a local food bank weeks prior to Scouting for Food, giving them insight into the impacts of their donations. Lucas Yelton, the Troop 50 senior patrol leader, said he felt gratified by the interactions with others.
"Just to see and feel the smiles on other people's faces, know that you're helping out somebody because they can't afford it," Yelton said, "so you have to help them out."
The partnership between SERVE, Inc. and the Fulton scouts has lasted for decades. Tucker Smith, the assistant senior patrol leader for Troop 50, said he believes it's a partnership that helps both entities.
"Boy Scouts [of America] as a whole, not just any particular troop, has a really good reputation," Smith said. "So when people see something like Boy Scouts helping SERVE, then they'll be like, 'oh, well, if Boy Scouts have a really good reputation and they're helping this food bank, then maybe the food bank is something I should look into'... at the same time, everything we make helps people who really need it."
Last year, the various groups raised over 1,000 pounds of food donations for SERVE, Inc. The yearly tradition is something the groups take pride in.
"We're making sure that food is on the shelves so that when people show up there on Monday morning, those shelves will be stocked and ready to make sure that our neighbors will be fed," White said.
Visit the SERVE, Inc. website to learn more about donations and how to get involved with the organization.