Fulton seeks to flip the script against Mexico

While Fulton and Mexico is considered a rivalry game, Mexico has dominated the matchup for the majority of this decade, winning six straight and losing only once in 2012.

Not only has Mexico won the game during some of its stronger seasons, there were years where it had a poor season and still beat Fulton. In 2013, Mexico was 2-6 heading into its game against Fulton and shut out the Hornets, 21-0. Just last year, Mexico’s 49-14 blowout of Fulton was sandwiched between the Bulldogs losing 37-7 to Kirksville and 34-7 to Moberly.

Fulton may have a chance this year however, as Mexico has not played strong football consistently throughout the course of the season. Mexico’s three wins so far have come against opponents that have a combined 2-19 record.

In the Bulldogs’ four losses, the defense has been fairly good at times, but the offense never showed up. The Bulldogs could get nothing going against the speed of Southern Boone’s defense in Week 1 and got shut out. Then the Bulldogs managed to only scrape together 10 points in a loss to their other rival, Centralia. Prior to this season, Centralia had not defeated Mexico since 2011.

For the Hornets to also change their fate against Mexico, they will need to bottle up the Bulldogs’ run game. Mexico runs an option offense, so stopping junior quarterback Ty Prince, junior running back Dante Billups and sophomore running back Isaiah Reams is especially important.