Fulton sees spike in utility bills that isn't just from staying home

FULTON - Some Fulton residents opened their April utility bills and saw a higher number than expected.

According to the city, the spike in bills is due to a problem with estimating.

After two city workers quarantined after COVID-19 tests, the city was short-staffed for reading meters. So, it decided to estimate everyone's bills by using their April 2019 bill.

However, in some cases, March 2019 was used instead, which the city says is the reason for the overpriced estimate.

“We absolutely hate that that happened," Fulton's Chief Financial Officer Kathy Holschlag said. "We are doing everything in our power to make it right. [Workers] are reading already this month and we have done many, many rereads and corrected many bills and we've sent out adjusted bills to the citizens.”

Many residents expressed their frustration and confusion on Facebook when the city posted about the estimation issue.

The city encourages residents to call and it will send someone out to reread the meter for a correction.

"We will gladly go out and reread your meter," Holschlag said. "If you don't [call], it'll be higher last month, lower this month.”

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story said workers tested for the Coronavirus. KOMU 8 does not know the result of those tests. The Fulton Sun reports the tests came back negative.





