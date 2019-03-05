Fulton sex offender sentenced for transporting, having sex with child victim

FULTON - A sex offender was sentenced to 15 years in jail after he paid his grandmother and mother to transport a 13-year-old victim from Alabama to have illegal sexual activity with him.

Michael James Collins, 22, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison and 25 years of supervised release after jail time.

In November 2018, Collins pleaded guilty to charges of transporting a minor under the age of 14 and the intent to engage in illegal sexual activity.

At the time, Collins was on probation for a prior felony conviction for sexual misconduct involving a child.

Collins had been convicted for sending inappropriate Facebook messages to a 14-year-old girl.

When he was arrested again last year, he was living at the Community Supervision Center in Fulton and was under a requirement to register as a sex offender.

Collins met the victim in the second case on a dating website in July 2017 and communicated with the child via cell phone and messaging apps. The communication was a violation of Collins probation.

Collins’ mother and the child victim communicated using Facebook Messenger.

Once the child was in Missouri, Collins’s grandmother and mother transported them between the supervision center and Collins’s residence when they were taking him to work.

Collins admitted to engaging in sexual activity with the child in a minivan while they were being transported by his grandmother and mother.

The child was later found and returned home.