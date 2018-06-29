Fulton Shooting Worries Community

The police department believes one suspect shot four people. All four victims were taken immediately to the hospital. The House is located just off of Highway 54 in Fulton. Neighbors said cars come to the club's parking lot late at night which has some in the community worried.

"It makes me feel really nervous about it because I lost a son about 14 years ago and I'm really concerned about this shooting and people just, you know, going on about their business like nothing has happened and it does, it really scares me," Rita Clark, an aunt of one of the victims, said.

Police responded to the scene Saturday morning after reports of shots fired. Neighbors and police said the club has a history, and it's beginning to make a lot of people nervous who live around the area.

"Fulton is a small community. Any shooting affects everyone...so yeah, it does concern me a little bit. I made sure that the cars were locked up and the doors were locked. That's something typically you don't have to encounter when you're a citizen of Fulton," Fulton resident Ken Petterson said.

Clark's nephew was shot at the club, and she's just glad he wasn't seriously injured.

"I just hope they find out who was doing the shooting because Anthony could have lost his life and it was just a blessing that, you know it just exited in and out of his hip you know, cause bullets don't have any eyes, and I'm just thankful he wasn't hurt," Clark said.

At this point, police say the location off of Highway 54 is still a crime scene. The House will remain closed as police continue their investigation of the shooting.