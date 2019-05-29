Fulton Soup Kitchen offers lunch for the first time

FULTON - People lined up outside the Fulton Soup Kitchen Monday for its first free lunch.

President Katherine Bader said having two meals a day allows people to focus on their future plans.

"It's one less thing someone has to worry about," Bader said. "If they are not hungry they can concentrate on maybe getting a job or maybe doing whatever they need to do - counseling or whatever to take the next step in their life. "

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Different organizations, individuals and churches are assigned to provide dinner each week, but only one religious organization, Higher Ground Ministries, is providing lunch for the entire week.

Ten people showed up for the first free lunch. Bader hopes that number increases as word spreads.

Bader also encourages community members to take advantage of the Fulton Soup Kitchen.

"We want this to be a community outreach building. We want the community to feel like they could use it, whether its for serving lunches or helping kids with homework."