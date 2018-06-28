Fulton Soup Kitchen Serving Up Record Amount
Anne Erbschloe said this Fulton soup kitchen serves people in the surrounding community who are either homeless or who cannot afford to buy food. She estimated nearly 50 percent of the community is in need of the soup kitchen's services.
With plenty of volunteers, the soup kitchen has been feeding plenty of hungry of people, although Erbschloe mentioned the struggles they have faced in order to keep serving people.
Since the soup kitchen does not have its own facility, Erbschloe's best option is to serve from the city's community center. Due to the community center's schedule conflicts, the soup kitchen is not able to serve people on the weekends.
Erbschloe said it has been a struggle to find a place to permanently house the soup kitchen, although she and her husband are trying to find a way to build a new one of their own.