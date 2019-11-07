Fulton Soup Kitchen to resume serving lunch after wave of volunteer support

Last week, the Fulton Soup Kitchen announced it would no longer be serving lunches due to a volunteer shortage. Not even a week later, enough volunteers stepped up for the kitchen to continue serving lunch.

FULTON - The Fulton Soup Kitchen will continue serving lunches three days a week. Last week, the kitchen announced it would no longer be serving lunches due to a volunteer shortage. Since then, numerous volunteers have stepped forward to serve the lunches.

The kitchen's president Katherine Bader said all it took was a Facebook post.

"This particular time the community was very supportive," Bader said. "Everybody came together and jumped in."

This isn't the first time the kitchen has run into some trouble. The kitchen was shut down for months before it found a new home on 214 West Fourth Street in Fulton this past April.

"Right now we're only open Monday through Thursday," Bader said. "Our goal is to be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. when the shelter opens up.

A patron who wished to remain anonymous said the kitchen staying open for lunch is a blessing.

"God got this kitchen," she said.

Bader said the kitchen means everything to her.

"It's a passion of mine," Bader said. "It allows me to allow others to have hot meals and a place to stay especially now that it's getting colder."