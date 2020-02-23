Fulton students aim to impact others with writing

FULTON - Three Fulton Middle School students are proving that kids can make an lasting impact.

Khiauna Gay, Gabby Nielsen, and Marwa Sherzad are getting offered publishing deals and winning awards. They are examples of the effect educators can have in empowering students.

Principal Beth Houf said the staff constantly looks for new ways to push the kids.

"We decided we've got to figure out how can we give students more empowerment, how can we make sure their voices are heard," Houf said.

One way these students are using their voices is through entering writing contests. Each wrote about something different.

"I wrote about being mixed and in the middle of the black and white race," Gay said. "We still do have issues in America that we do need to continue facing."

"It's sort of in the realm of, there's fairies and magic, fantasy, lots of fun," Nielsen said.

"I wanted to do something different," Scherzad said. "So I wrote kind of about a soccer ball, but I wrote it in the perspective of what the soccer ball had felt."

The writers share a common purpose in their writing: each wants to impact the younger generations, whether that be making them smile or pushing them to succeed.

"I want to spread happiness and joy," Gay said. "Most of the kids my age, they're kind of sad or not in a good place or something like that and I just want to be the type of person that lets them know that its going to be okay."

"I do want to be someone that can bring happiness to people's lives through books," Nielsen said. "That's so important to me that other people, you know, can enjoy that same as I do."

"I just want to say, always put your hard work and effort into something because it will help you in the long run, even if it's really hard, and you will get recognized for it," Sherzad said.

Houf said the students' drives to succeed are an example of things going unnoticed by society.

"These three are such a great example of strong work ethic and sharing their own personal stories to help influence change in others," Houf said.

The students said they want to keep writing and change the world.