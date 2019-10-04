Fulton superintendent says gun threat at school not credible

Photo: Ericka Sale

FULTON - Viewers reported a large police presence outside Fulton Middle School around noon Friday.

Superintendent Jacque Cowherd told our reporter there was a gun-related threat, which proved to be not credible.

KOMU 8 News reached out to Fulton police, who couldn't give any information other than that no one was in danger.

We'll update this story as more information becomes available.