Fulton superintendent says gun threat at school not credible
FULTON - Viewers reported a large police presence outside Fulton Middle School around noon Friday.
Superintendent Jacque Cowherd told our reporter there was a gun-related threat, which proved to be not credible.
KOMU 8 News reached out to Fulton police, who couldn't give any information other than that no one was in danger.
We'll update this story as more information becomes available.
