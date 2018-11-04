Fulton Teacher Retires After 39 years

Jane Hall started teaching accounting at Fulton High School in 1967, and she loved every minute of it, right up to her retirement.

"I've never met a student that's not loveable, and I've never met one that can not learn regardless of the handicap," she said. "They can all learn, and they're all loveable, and you have to look for that."

Up to now, Hall said she did not want to retire.

"I've never reached that point," she admitted. "I've always wanted to get up and go to school everyday."

But, she decided to retire after teaching in five decades.

"I watched some teachers leave when they were real bitter, you know, when things went wrong," Hall recalled. "And I always wanted to leave when everything was good."

Hall saw lots of teaching changes and embraced them, including technology. Her classrooms used to have a chalkboard and desks; now each student has a computer. And some of Hall's former students are now her colleagues at Fulton High.

"When I was a freshman in high school, we had a pep squad," school secretary Christie Craghead remembered. "They don't have them anymore, and Mrs. Hall was our pep squad leader."

Hall still loves teaching, and that's what makes it so hard to say goodbye.

"One of my best friends is retiring from South Callaway," she said. "So we've already made a date for the first day of school to go out to lunch so we can cry together."

Students and staff will miss her, but Hall said she plans to visit the school as much as she can. Fulton's superintendent said Hall's positive attitude and optimism are what the district will miss most.