Fulton teen seriously injured after car crash Saturday

COLUMBIA — Troopers said a Fulton teenager was seriously injured after she was ejected from her car in a Callaway County crash late Saturday night.

17-year-old Kalyn Davis' Jeep traveled off the right side of Route J, struck a ditch, and went into the air, according to an MSHP crash report. When the Jeep landed, it rolled, ejecting Davis. She was not wearing a seat belt.

Troopers said a helicopter transported Davis to University Hospital in Columbia.

As of 9:00 p.m. Sunday, Davis is in fair condition according to a hospital representative.