Fulton teen seriously injured after car crash Saturday

1 day 6 hours 31 minutes ago Sunday, August 25 2019 Aug 25, 2019 Sunday, August 25, 2019 8:18:00 PM CDT August 25, 2019 in News
By: Alexis Godsey, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA — Troopers said a Fulton teenager was seriously injured after she was ejected from her car in a Callaway County crash late Saturday night.

17-year-old Kalyn Davis' Jeep traveled off the right side of Route J, struck a ditch, and went into the air, according to an MSHP crash report. When the Jeep landed, it rolled, ejecting Davis. She was not wearing a seat belt.

Troopers said a helicopter transported Davis to University Hospital in Columbia.

As of 9:00 p.m. Sunday, Davis is in fair condition according to a hospital representative.

   

More News

Grid
List

Police investigate shooting near children playing in north Columbia
Police investigate shooting near children playing in north Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating shots fired in a north Columbia neighborhood. Columbia Police Department responded to Typhoon Court... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, August 26 2019 Aug 26, 2019 Monday, August 26, 2019 9:59:00 PM CDT August 26, 2019 in Top Stories

Kansas City teacher pleads guilty to producing child pornography
Kansas City teacher pleads guilty to producing child pornography
Kansas City, MO ( KSHB ) - A man who used to teach high school in Cameron, Missouri, pleaded guilty... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, August 26 2019 Aug 26, 2019 Monday, August 26, 2019 8:22:00 PM CDT August 26, 2019 in News

Hickman football reclassified for upcoming season
Hickman football reclassified for upcoming season
COLUMBIA - Hickman high school is returning to Class 6 football this season after spending three years in Class 5.... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, August 26 2019 Aug 26, 2019 Monday, August 26, 2019 8:14:00 PM CDT August 26, 2019 in Football

Eldon hasn't spent any of the $23,000 it's raised for tornado relief
Eldon hasn't spent any of the $23,000 it's raised for tornado relief
ELDON - The City of Eldon raised $23,872.50 in a bank account for Tornado Disaster Relief, but almost three months... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, August 26 2019 Aug 26, 2019 Monday, August 26, 2019 6:21:00 PM CDT August 26, 2019 in News

MSHP: Emergency vehicle turnarounds could be deadly to drivers
MSHP: Emergency vehicle turnarounds could be deadly to drivers
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says drivers using the emergency vehicle turnaround points along I-70 could result in... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, August 26 2019 Aug 26, 2019 Monday, August 26, 2019 4:29:00 PM CDT August 26, 2019 in News

UPDATE: One man injured in Columbia shopping center shooting
UPDATE: One man injured in Columbia shopping center shooting
COLUMBIA - Columbia police responded to a call of a shooting in a shopping center parking lot Monday afternoon. Police... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, August 26 2019 Aug 26, 2019 Monday, August 26, 2019 4:17:00 PM CDT August 26, 2019 in News

Deputies hope public will help identify body found in the Missouri River
Deputies hope public will help identify body found in the Missouri River
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County Sheriff's Office asked the public for help Monday identifying a body recovered in the... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, August 26 2019 Aug 26, 2019 Monday, August 26, 2019 4:15:00 PM CDT August 26, 2019 in News

Judge approves settlement for child hit by a Columbia police officer
Judge approves settlement for child hit by a Columbia police officer
COLUMBIA - A $125,000 settlement was reached Monday between the Columbia Public School District and the family of Gabriella Curry.... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, August 26 2019 Aug 26, 2019 Monday, August 26, 2019 3:20:00 PM CDT August 26, 2019 in News

Post tornado rebuilding efforts ramp up
Post tornado rebuilding efforts ramp up
JEFFERSON CITY - Three months after the May 22 tornado, the Jefferson City community is still in the rebuilding process,... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, August 26 2019 Aug 26, 2019 Monday, August 26, 2019 2:47:00 PM CDT August 26, 2019 in News

Battle High School disables guest Wi-Fi access during school day
Battle High School disables guest Wi-Fi access during school day
COLUMBIA - Battle High School is limiting students' access to Wi-Fi on personal devices during the school day, according to... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, August 26 2019 Aug 26, 2019 Monday, August 26, 2019 2:00:00 PM CDT August 26, 2019 in News

Toddler hospitalized after being run over by truck in Camden County
Toddler hospitalized after being run over by truck in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY - A toddler went to the hospital Sunday evening after he was run over by a truck in... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, August 26 2019 Aug 26, 2019 Monday, August 26, 2019 9:35:00 AM CDT August 26, 2019 in News

Violence-filled weekend claims more young St. Louis victims
Violence-filled weekend claims more young St. Louis victims
ST. LOUIS (AP) — At least six people have been killed and 15 others injured — several of them children... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, August 26 2019 Aug 26, 2019 Monday, August 26, 2019 8:54:00 AM CDT August 26, 2019 in News

Rain, flash flooding causing problems in mid-Missouri
Rain, flash flooding causing problems in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Overnight rain and flash flooding caused a number of problems across mid-Missouri, including a road closure and changes... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, August 26 2019 Aug 26, 2019 Monday, August 26, 2019 8:41:00 AM CDT August 26, 2019 in News

Planned Parenthood asks judge to pause Missouri abortion law
Planned Parenthood asks judge to pause Missouri abortion law
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Critics of a new Missouri ban on abortions at or after eight weeks of pregnancy are... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, August 26 2019 Aug 26, 2019 Monday, August 26, 2019 7:32:00 AM CDT August 26, 2019 in News

Missouri boy, 13, drowns during flooding in Joplin
Missouri boy, 13, drowns during flooding in Joplin
JOPLIN (AP) — A 13-year-old Missouri boy drowned during flash flooding over the weekend in Joplin, Missouri. The... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, August 26 2019 Aug 26, 2019 Monday, August 26, 2019 6:50:00 AM CDT August 26, 2019 in News

St. Louis offers reward in unsolved cases of child shootings
St. Louis offers reward in unsolved cases of child shootings
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson says the city suffering a rash of child deaths... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, August 26 2019 Aug 26, 2019 Monday, August 26, 2019 5:42:00 AM CDT August 26, 2019 in News

Long-Term Recovery committee looking for volunteers
Long-Term Recovery committee looking for volunteers
JEFFERSON CITY- The Long-Term Recovery committee is looking for volunteers to help with disaster relief in Cole and Miller Counties.... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, August 26 2019 Aug 26, 2019 Monday, August 26, 2019 2:54:00 AM CDT August 26, 2019 in News

Boonville School District will follow snow routes Monday
Boonville School District will follow snow routes Monday
COLUMBIA - Boonville School District buses will take snow routes Monday due to flooding. According to Boonville School District,... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, August 25 2019 Aug 25, 2019 Sunday, August 25, 2019 11:14:00 PM CDT August 25, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 68°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 13 active weather alerts
3am 68°
4am 67°
5am 66°
6am 65°