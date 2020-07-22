Fulton to hold special meeting discussing potential mask ordinance

FULTON - Fulton City Council will host a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss potentially implementing a face covering mandate.

People can share their opinions during the first hour of the meeting. In order to speak, Fulton residents and business owners had to register on Monday with a summary of their comments.

After the first hour to hear community concerns, council members and other health officials will take the floor. Fulton Mayor Lowe Cannell explained the importance of hearing concerns from Fulton community members.

"There's several things we want to look at," Cannell said. "We don't want to put blinders on and head down a a certain direction, we want to hear from citizens."

After community and council speakers, the council members will discuss the potential mask mandate for Fulton. The Mayor commented on the severity of the meeting and explained council members are prepared to fully discuss it.

“We appreciate our leaders in this community and I’d hope that people understand what a tough job what we are trying to do right now," Cannell said. "No matter matter what we decide we are going to be scrutinized for whatever decision we make.”

The meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday and is open to the public.