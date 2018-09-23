Fulton VFW hosts benefit

FULTON -- Several people came out today to the VFW for a good cause. It was the site of Bryce Edwards benefit.

Bryce has cerebral palsy and recently had surgery that made his muscles weak.

The Benefit included a poker run, a silent auction, and a dinner.

Bryce's mother Julie Edwards said its been tough dealing with everything.

"You know ever since they've been born its been difficult, but with this spinal surgery and Bryce not being able to walk, and me having to take off work as much as I do, it has really been hard," said Edwards.

There were several contributors to the day's events including both individuals and companies.