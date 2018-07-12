Fulton Walmart Stealing Occurs, Five Charges Implemented

FULTON - Officers dispatched to the Fulton Walmart Friday due to a stealing which lead to a short car chase and construction damage.

Demetriess Devon D. Walker, 20-year-old Columbia resident, left the scene as officers made their way to Walmart. After officials located him, Walker led a short vehicle pursuit.

Walker drove on a closed road where workers were actively doing construction and caused damage to construction materials.

Walker then fled his car, and police shortly captured him and took him into custody to the Callaway County Jail.

He is facing charges for stealing, resisting arrest, careless and imprudent driving, driving while revoked and property damage.

Walker has a pending bond of $25,000.