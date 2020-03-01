Fulton woman arrested for burglary at Walmart
FULTON - Police brought a Fulton woman into custody after they say she stole items from a Wal-Mart.
The Fulton Police Department said officers arrested Stephanie Olsson, 30, for burglary, stealing, resisting arrest and driving with a suspended license.
A 911 call came in to Fulton police at 5:22 p.m. of a stealing in progress at the Wal-Mart at 1701 North Bluff Street, according to police.
After officers located the car, Olsson drove away, leading to a short car chase.
After officers caught Olsson, they returned the items that were stolen.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
