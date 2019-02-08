Fulton woman arrested for multiple felony charges

FULTON - Fulton police arrested a woman Thursday after finding methamphetamine in her vehicle.

A phone tip led police to Crystal Clark, who had active warrants from Cole and Callaway counties. Police said they found her vehicle on Plaza Drive and discovered nearly 250 grams, or a little more than half a pound, of methamphetamine.

Officers arrested Clark for distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court. Clark was held at the Callaway County Jail but was released on no bond for warrants and $7,000 for Narcotics charges.