Fulton woman arrested for possessing eight pounds of marijuana
FULTON - Callaway County sheriff's deputies have arrested a Fulton woman after finding nearly eight pounds of marijuana in her car.
Danasia Pittman, 23, was arrested for felony delivery of a controlled substance.
Authorities say they found the marijuana and 200 additional devices containing tetrahydrocannabinol during a traffic stop on Old Jefferson City Road and Sign Painter Road.
Pittman was taken to the Callaway County Jail but later released pending a court appearance.
A media release said Pittman's arrest is part of an ongoing federal investigation in Fulton by the United States Postal Inspection Service, Callaway County Sheriff’s Office K9 units, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
